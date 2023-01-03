9 arrested with 386-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 2

Nine persons, including a mother-son duo, were arrested from different places in the distict by the police. As much as 386.5-gm heroin was recovered from their possession.

The police said here on Monday that the mother-son duo, identified as Manjit Kaur and her son Amritpal Singh, residents of Mianwind, was arrested by the Verowal police with 10-gm heroin. The Goindwal Sahib police recovered 150-gm heroin from Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Ninn Wali Ghati, Goindwal Sahib. As much as 146-gm heroin was recovered from the possession of Jagjit Singh Jaggi of Chohla Sahib by the Chohla Sahib police.

The Valtoha police recovered 16-gm heroin from Dharampreet Singh of Assal Uttar and the Kacha Pakka police recovered 10-gm heroin from Satnam Singh, a resident of Patti. The Tarn Taran city police arrested Pargat Singh Pagga, a resident of Pandori Ran Singh, with 50-gm heroin. Baj Singh and Daler Singh, both resident of Khemkaran were arrested with 4.5-gm heroin by the Khemkaran police. Different cases under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act were registered against the suspects in the concerned police stations.