9 arrested with 386-gm heroin

Tarn Taran, January 2
Nine persons, including a mother-son duo, were arrested from different places in the distict by the police. As much as 386.5-gm heroin was recovered from their possession.
The police said here on Monday that the mother-son duo, identified as Manjit Kaur and her son Amritpal Singh, residents of Mianwind, was arrested by the Verowal police with 10-gm heroin. The Goindwal Sahib police recovered 150-gm heroin from Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Ninn Wali Ghati, Goindwal Sahib. As much as 146-gm heroin was recovered from the possession of Jagjit Singh Jaggi of Chohla Sahib by the Chohla Sahib police.
The Valtoha police recovered 16-gm heroin from Dharampreet Singh of Assal Uttar and the Kacha Pakka police recovered 10-gm heroin from Satnam Singh, a resident of Patti. The Tarn Taran city police arrested Pargat Singh Pagga, a resident of Pandori Ran Singh, with 50-gm heroin. Baj Singh and Daler Singh, both resident of Khemkaran were arrested with 4.5-gm heroin by the Khemkaran police. Different cases under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act were registered against the suspects in the concerned police stations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...