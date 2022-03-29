9 booked for firing in Jallewal village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 28

Tension prevailed at Jallewal village after a group of nine persons made indiscriminate firing in the village on Sunday evening. However, no loss of life was reported. Sukhwant Singh, a resident of the village, had lodged a complaint with Sarhali police.

He said the attackers came in front of his house and started firing. He said his brother, Sawinder Singh, besides Jagroop, Sukhraj Singh, alias Sukh Jallewal, Gurjant Singh, of Jallewal village, Varinder Singh of Naushehra Pannuan village and four other unidentified were among the accused. Most of the accused had their criminal background who all were armed with illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, Sukhraj Singh, alias Sukh Jallewal, in a Facebook post on Monday owned the responsibility of the crime. “He is the lone person to commit the crime. Anybody who had any doubt will be taught a lesson soon,” said Sukhraj Singh, alias Sukh Jallewal.