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Home / Amritsar / 9 health officials feted for outstanding work in Amritsar

9 health officials feted for outstanding work in Amritsar

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:23 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Health officials who were honoured during the Independence Day celebrations in Amritsar.
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Nine officials and employees of the Health Department were honoured for their outstanding performance during the district-level Independence Day function, recognising their contribution to improving public health services in the district.

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The awards were presented by Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora at the Independence Day function held at Guru Nanak Stadium. The awardees included Senior Medical Officers Dr Jaspal Singh, Dr Mona Chatrath, Dr Rajiv Thakral, Dr Vineet Kaur and Dr Samia Kohli, along with Virender Randhawa, Poonam Saini, Fatehdeep Singh and Sandeep Kaur.

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Earlier, the Health Department had organised a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Civil Surgeon’s Office under the leadership of Civil Surgeon Dr Rashmi Vij. She paid tribute to the freedom fighters and remembered their sacrifices for the country’s independence.

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Addressing the officials and employees, Dr Vij called upon them to serve humanity with dedication and a strong sense of patriotism. She said that sincere and committed efforts by health workers were essential for strengthening public healthcare services and ensuring better facilities for people.

Dr Vij congratulated the nine officials and employees who were honoured, saying their dedication and hard work served as an inspiration for the entire department. She encouraged all staff members to continue working with the same honesty, commitment and sense of responsibility in the service of the public.

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Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinder Pal Kaur, DDHO Dr Jaganjot Kaur, District Health Officer Dr Manjit Singh Rattol, DMC Dr Sarabjit Singh, Senior Medical Officers Dr Rajnish Kumar and Dr Preetvin Kaur, District Mass Education and Information Officer Amardeep Singh, Superintendent Sanjeev Sharma, Sumit Sharma, Harpinder Singh, Sukhmandeep Singh and Raspal Singh, besides other staff members, were present on the occasion.

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