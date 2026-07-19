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Home / Amritsar / 9 sophisticated pistols seized

9 sophisticated pistols seized

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:40 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar Rural Police and its other wings on Friday confiscated nine sophisticated pistols in separate incidents and arrested four persons.

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While two FIRs were registered on complaints from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the other two were filed following the Amritsar Rural Police crackdown in the Lopoke and Gharinda areas.

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A probe to trace down the source of weapons’ supply or a possible cross-border smuggling is on.

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The police said the first case was registered at the Gharinda police station, where the police arrested two persons, identified as Harjinder Singh, alias Laddu, of Dall village and Gurvinder Singh, alias Salu, of Sohal village in Tarn Taran.

“The duo was on a motorcycle and intercepted near Attari. During search, we recovered five .30 bore pistols along with magazines,” they said. The motorcycle was also impounded.

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The second case was registered at the Lopoke police station on the complaint of the BSF official. A company commander of the 100 Battalion BSF handed over a seizure memo to the police after recovering one .30 bore pistol, two magazines and two live cartridges, apparently smuggled from Pakistan through drones. An FIR under Sections 25(8) and 54-59 of the Arms Act was registered.

In another case, the police arrested Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh, and Jugraj Singh, alias Jago, both residents of Chogawan village, during checking near Bhullar village.

They recovered one China-made Norinco .30 Mauser pistol with a magazine and one live cartridge from them.

Similarly the Gharinda police registered an FIR on the complaint of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Amritsar, after two pistols were reportedly recovered during an inquiry involving unidentified persons.

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