9 stolen bikes seized from vehicle lifters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

The Ranjit Avenue police have recovered 10 stolen bikes and scooter from four vehicle lifters nabbed by the city police in the recent past.

The accused have been identified as Jagdeep Singh of Thatha village in Tarn Taran, Sarabjit Singh and Ravinder Singh of Jhabal in Tarn Taran and Pritpal Singh of Ram Tirath Road.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said Jagdeep’s interrogation led to the seizure of three stolen bikes and a scooter while quizzing of Sarabjit helped in the recovery of four motorcycles. He said similarly one bike each was confiscated from Pritpal and Ravinder Singh’s questioning.

He said earlier the police had confiscated 15 vehicles. The vehicles’ registration numbers would be published so that the owners could get their vehicles. He said the police would also try to approach the owners of these vehicles.

He said the accused were habitual offenders and having a criminal record. He said further investigations were in progress after getting their police remand from the court.