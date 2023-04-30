9 Tarn Taran students find place in merit list

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 29

As many as nine students from the district scored 98 per cent marks in the Class VIII exams, results of which were declared yesterday. Satnam Singh Bath, District Education Officer (Secondary), said here on Saturday that nine students from the district have found place in the merit list. Amritnoor Kaur of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Valtoha, placed first in the district with 592 marks, Paramveer Singh of Mata Sahib Kaur Modern Senior Secondary School, Bharowal, got the second position with 591 marks.

Other students placed in the merit list are — Simranpreet Kaur, Jasmeen Kaur, Tanu Sharma, Kiranjit Kaur, Ikmeet Kaur, Noorpreet Kaur, all students of Baba Gurmukh Singh Baba Uttam Singh Senior Secondary School, Khadoor Sahib, and Pratham Sheri of Guru Amar Das Senior Secondary School, Goindwal Sahib, said Satnam Singh, DEO.

The DEO congratulated the students, teachers and their parents for their remarkable performance and extended his best wishes for their bright future.