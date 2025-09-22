90 kg heroin seized in Sept amid spike in cross-border smuggling

The recent floods forced the Border Security Force (BSF) to vacate certain forward posts, creating opportunities for anti-national elements to increase cross-border smuggling of narcotics and sophisticated weapons from Pakistan into Indian territory.

In a series of operations during September alone, various law enforcement agencies — including the BSF, Punjab Police wings such as the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, and Counter Intelligence — have collectively seized approximately 90 kilograms of contraband. The Amritsar Police Commissionerate led the majority of these recoveries, while the BSF, in a joint operation with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, confiscated 26 kg of heroin in a single raid.

Police investigations revealed that smugglers exploited multiple methods. While drones remain a popular tool, they also took advantage of the swollen Ravi river to transport narcotics and weapons into India.

“Around the time, the BSF vacated certain forward posts during the floods, smugglers quickly exploited the gaps,” said a police official involved in the investigation, who requested anonymity.

Confirming the trend, another senior police officer stated, “Smugglers are constantly innovating. This time, they misused the natural calamity to push drugs and weapons, taking advantage of the floods and the disruption of border security.”

Officials noted that the seizures point to a well-coordinated smuggling network that uses multiple routes to ensure delivery despite tightened Indian security.

In response to the rising drone threat, Punjab Police have stepped up surveillance and increased coordination with central agencies to thwart smuggling attempts.

Meanwhile, as water levels recede, the BSF has re-established its forward positions along the border, officials confirmed.

Authorities stress that this spike highlights the critical need for advanced technological surveillance and coordinated inter-agency operations to prevent security breaches during natural disasters.