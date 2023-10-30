905-gm gold seized at city airport

Amritsar, October 29
The Customs Department, Amritsar, has recovered around 905 grams of gold worth around Rs 55 lakh from a passenger who landed from Dubai at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport.
According to information received on Sunday, the passenger had reached here from Dubai by a SpiceJet flight. He had hidden two packets of gold in his turban. These packets were wrapped with grey-coloured tape to dodge customs officials.
The officials said when the person was thoroughly checked, the gold was recovered from his possession. The total weight of the concealed item was 1,205 grams, but contained 905 grams of 24 carat pure gold, the market value of which is Rs 55.45 lakh.
