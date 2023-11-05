905 gm of gold seized at airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 4

Customs officials at Shri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport intercepted a passenger arriving from Sharjah on Indigo flight 6E1428 last evening. During a routine search, the passenger was found concealing three oval-shaped capsules within his rectum.

The capsules, upon examination, were found to contain gold in paste form with a gross approximate weight of 1054.70 grams. After extraction, the net weight of the gold came out to be 905.20 grams. The estimated market value of the seized gold is approximately Rs 54,98,185.

The operation was conducted under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is currently underway to determine the details of the gold smuggling. The customs authorities are investigating the case.

