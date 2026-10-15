91 residents get property ownership cards at Mehnian Brahmana village

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO handed over property ownership cards to 91 beneficiaries in Mehnian Brahmana village under the ‘Mera-Ghar-Mera Maan’ scheme.

The village falls under the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency, represented by ETO. The cards were issued to owners of properties within the village’s Lal Dora area.

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Addressing the beneficiaries, ETO said the Punjab Government had launched the initiative to provide documentary proof of ownership to people holding properties within Lal Dora areas. The absence of proper ownership documents had often created difficulties for property owners, he said, adding that the cards would help establish clarity over property rights and ensure systematic and transparent ownership records.

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The minister said the cards contained essential details for the accurate identification of properties, including longitude and latitude coordinates, covered area, constructed area, open area and a map of the surveyed property unit. These details would ensure proper documentation of the properties’ locations, dimensions and other particulars.

He added that the lack of clear documentary evidence of ownership had, in many cases, led to disputes among family members and other stakeholders. The ownership cards would serve as documentary proof of property rights and help minimise such disputes and related difficulties, he said.

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ETO reiterated the government’s commitment to improving public service delivery and ensuring that citizens had access to proper documentation of their property rights.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the government and the district administration for providing documentary proof of ownership of their properties.