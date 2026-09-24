96 complaints raised before women’s panel chief in Tarn Taran

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar undertook a field visit to Tarn Taran on Wednesday to review issues concerning women’s safety, access to justice, welfare and empowerment, with a focus on strengthening institutional mechanisms for effective grievance redressal.

As part of the visit, Rahatkar addressed a programme on substance abuse and its impact on women and families, which was attended by more than 200 women. She called upon women to play an active role in preventing substance abuse and urged them to come forward collectively to address the issue at the family and community levels.

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Students of Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran, presented a nukkad natak highlighting the adverse impact of substance abuse on families. The performance underlined the wider social consequences of addiction and the importance of community participation in prevention efforts.

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Rahatkar also conducted a Mahila Jansunwai, providing women with an opportunity to present their grievances directly before the commission.

Although six cases from Tarn Taran had been registered with the commission before the visit, the jansunwai received a significant response, with a large number of women approaching the commission through walk-in complaints. A total of 96 complaints were heard during the proceedings.

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Domestic violence emerged as one of the major concerns raised during the gathering. Several cases also highlighted the impact of substance abuse on women and families. Other issues brought before the commission included dowry-related concerns, alleged police inaction, access to benefits under Central and state government schemes, and difficulties in obtaining Aadhaar cards, birth certificates and other essential documents.

Rahatkar also chaired a review meeting with senior officials of the district administration and police. She emphasised the need for effective coordination among the departments concerned and stronger mechanisms for a timely response to issues affecting women.

Interaction with SHG members and local stakeholders

As part of the grassroots engagement, Rahatkar interacted with women members of self-help groups (SHGs) and sensitised them to capital and credit opportunities available to women under various government schemes.

She also interacted with local elected representatives and social workers to discuss issues affecting women at the community level and the role of local stakeholders in strengthening support systems for women.

The visit was part of the NCW’s continued efforts to strengthen grassroots outreach, facilitate access to justice, improve grievance redressal and promote the effective implementation of laws and welfare measures for women.