97% of wheat procured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 19

With the arrival of 31,107 metric tonne (MT) wheat in the grain markets of the district on Wednesday, a total of 78,631 MT of crop has arrived in the markets. Officials of the Agricultural Department said that nearly 10 per cent of the crop in the district had been harvested so far.

While the harvesting is picking up pace with each passing day, the prevailing cloudy weather conditions might further quicken the pace as the farmers do not want to take any risk. The untimely rains in the region have already caused huge damage to the crop this season.

Officials of the District Mandi Board said that a total of 32,685 MT of wheat was procured on Wednesday out of which the four state government procurement agencies purchased 30,652 MT and private buyers purchased 2,033 MT.

As per the figures available with the District Mandi Board, the government procurement agencies have procured 70,050 MT of wheat while private buyers share is merely 2,917 MT. The officials stated that 97 per cent of the crop which has arrived in the markets so far has already been procured.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has also started lifting wheat stock from the markets. However, the department has procured only 841 MT of wheat so far. With the harvesting picking up pace, the slow lifting might create a shortage of space for unloading of fresh produce from the fields.

The agriculture officials stated that the harvesting season is expected to be over in the next 10 days as a large number of combine harvesters from Haryana and the Malwa region, where harvesting season is nearly complete, have arrived in the district.