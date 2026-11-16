Tarn Taran: Rs 98K fraudulently withdrawn from man’s bank account, case registered

The local cybercrime police have registered a case on Saturday regarding fraud of Rs 98,000 from the savings account of Sukhwinder Singh Sahota, a resident of Fatehabad village, allegedly through his mobile phone. Sahota told the police that on October 29, in the afternoon, the screen of his phone turned black. He took his phone to a repair shop after which his phone started working. He withdrew Rs 6,000 from his bank account on the same day, then when he checked the balance, he came to know that someone had defrauded Rs 98,000 from his account. The cybercrime police station said a case has been registered under Section 318 (4) of the BNS.