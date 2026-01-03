The Public Works Department (B&R) has started preliminary efforts for a bridge to be built at the railway gate of the very congested Jandiala Road here in Tarn Taran. This is the approach road to the bus stand. Besides, there is a grain market, bank and many educational institutions etc in the area. There is heavy traffic on the road throughout the day. Due to the closure of this railways gate, people here have been facing severe traffic problems for decades. In summer, due to vehicles being parked far away, students face more difficulty in commuting. A social worker Baldev Singh Pannu said that this gate remains closed for about two and a half hours in a day due to the arrival and departure of trains and it takes about five hours for the traffic to return to normal. He said that people and residents of Tarn Taran have been demanding the construction of a bridge on this road for the past decades, which has been ignored till date.

Taking up this problem of the people of Tarn Taran seriously, during the by-election held for the assembly constituency about one and a half months ago, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal had assured the people that the Chief Minister would take action without delay to construct a bridge on this road. Sharanjit Singh, SDO of Public Works Department (B&R), said here today that a proposal for the construction of the bridge has been prepared and sent to the office of the secretary of the department by the Deputy Commissioner, which is expected to be accepted soon. The official said that construction of this bridge can be started soon after the proposal is accepted by the department's secretary, which will provide huge relief to the people of Tarn Taran.

Dalwinder Singh, a social worker, said that successive governments have not given anything other than assurances for the construction of a bridge at this gate, which is why until the construction the bridge actually starts, people will not trust the promises of political leaders.