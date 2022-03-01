A budding boxer from Chohan village making great strides

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

Born in a lesser known Chohan village with almost no sports infrastructure, Aasmeen Kaur, a Class VIII student, is making big strides in boxing as she won a broze medal in the sub-junior (52-54kg) Punjab State Boxing Championship held at Phagwara recently.

Compensating the lack of infrastructure with her hard work and determination, Aasmeen has to come to Amritsar, a distance of 30 km one way, to get coaching at boxing academy at Khalsa College.

“Ever since the first lockdown, I have been training at my home. My family had created a little space for me. It is not enough but still it helped me practice,” said Aasmeen. She said as it was a big championship, she joined the academy run by coach Baljinder Singh for a month.

The 13-year-old started training three years ago. Her father Harmandeep Singh said: “We have tried our level best to provide her the best training we can afford. With no facility in our area, we have to spend two hours daily to take her to the academy and then back home.”

Singh said she got fond of boxing after watching matches on television. “When she initially started training and people came to know about it, everybody said what if she broke a teeth or received a scar on her face,” he said.

“They were worried that we will face difficulty in finding a groom for her if she scarred her face,” Singh said. He said now he feels proud that he was a father of a state-level player.