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Home / Amritsar / A cafe where students, parents discuss career choices

A cafe where students, parents discuss career choices

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Parents and students at Career Cafe event.
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For a student in Classes XI and XII in India, career counselling is not simply about deciding which course to pursue after school. It is about understanding oneself at a stage when academic choices begin to shape future opportunities, while recognising that there is more than one route to a successful and fulfilling life. Equally, it is important for parents, who often make significant financial, emotional and practical investments in their children’s education.
Keeping in mind these two factors and inviting conversation over coffee, city based educator and mentor, Pooja Arora hosted a Career Café event at Kaffiene, Ranjit Avenue. Senior career educator and mentor Daman Thukral, from Silver Fern Education, was the chief speaker, who addressed parents on the purpose of career counselling is not to put a child into a box. “It is to help them discover the possibilities available to them, understand the demands of different paths and make choices with both ambition and awareness. Largely, there are several misconceptions around the concept in India and for parents, it offers an opportunity to move from deciding what their child should become to understanding who their child is and what they could become,” he said.
Pooja said that expert guidance can help students and parents understand global education, international career pathways and immigration trends without the myths and misinformation.

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