A close contest on the cards in Attari

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 1

A keen triangular contest is on the cards at the Attari Assembly segment, where the Congress replaced its sitting MLA Tarsem Singh DC with Tarsem Singh Sialka, an SC/ST Commission member.

Earlier, AAP replaced Jaswinder Singh Jahangir with Jaswinder Singh Ramdas, who retired as ADC. Jahangir contested the 2017 Assembly poll on the AAP ticket.

Initially, Ramdas was a Congress supporter but after denial of ticket in the last Assembly elections, he had joined the AAP.

SAD relied on veteran Akali leader Gulzar Singh Ranike and it was for the first time that BJP entered the fray by fielding Balwinder Kaur but it is yet to make inroads in the segment which houses the Attari-Wagah Joint Checkpost and the Integrated Checkpost, a gateway to Pakistan and Central Asian countries.

Elderly people of the segment said the main contest in the Assembly segment was between the Congress, SAD and AAP, making it a triangular contest. In the last elections, Tarsem Singh DC of the Congress bagged the seat with 55,335 votes, SAD’s Ranike secured 45,133 seats while, AAP’s Jaswinder Singh garnered 22,558 votes.

