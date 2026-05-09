A convergence of art and resilience in Amritsar

Women's journey contains no pause. They drive communities across the world, occupy workspaces confidently, and sustain social and familial continuity, transitioning between roles, all while often remaining unacknowledged. Celebrating the brilliance and resilience of women, eminent artist from Telangana, Thota Vaikuntam, has turned his subjects into powerful cultural icons who hold communities together at every fracture.

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Unveiling one of Vaikuntam's iconic works - a sculpture of a rural woman who, with her bold bindi, deep earthy skin tone, and brightly coloured saree draped in a folk style - stands as a symbol of power, dignity and cultural intimacy that rural India often offers.

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Commissioned under FICCI FLO Amritsar's 'Heritage Through Visual Art' initiative, the striking sculpture made of fiberglass and installed at ITC's heritage Welcome property in Amritsar symbolises rootedness and rural connectivity.

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FLO Amritsar Chair Tannya Khanna, who is also an artist, introduced the piece as a declaration of strength, drawing a powerful parallel to the spirit of Mother's Day.

"This sculpture reminds us that a woman's journey is continuous, only becoming deeper and more powerful at each defining phase. The sculpture adds value and integrity to Amritsar's cultural identity, as the city's rural communities are being led by women who are not just surviving but thriving," she said. She added that, resonating with FLO Amritsar's rural women-led initiatives, Vaikuntam's figures are not decorative; they are declarative.

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"Bold, larger-than-life, and mirroring India's roots, this rural woman's sculpture is about immersing the concept of sewa that we practice in Punjab through community. Celebrating agrarian identity and sustainability, it is affirmative," she said.

Thota Vaikuntam is significant because he paints and creates art around everyday elements of rural Telugu life. His works are especially known for their bold compositions and portrayal of women, which have found resonance across communities. The main elements of his art include bold bindis, bright colours like reds and yellows, heavy jewellery, musical instruments, and glimpses of folk traditions, along with a distinct saree draping style. Women in his paintings are always at the centre as dominant subjects.

Tannya said that introducing an artist like Thota Vaikuntam, a cultural icon and pioneer of Indian modern art, to Amritsar's cultural landscape is a declaration of the city's growing aesthetic sensibilities.