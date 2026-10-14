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Home / Amritsar / A drag-flicker with a goal to make impossible possible

A drag-flicker with a goal to make impossible possible

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Gurjit Kaur
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As the city basks in the glory of the Indian women hockey team, the sport lovers are scrambling for a glimpse of the famous drag-flicker, Gurjit Kaur.

The only woman hockey Olympian from Punjab, Gurjit Kaur tied the knot with Jasdeep Singh Khaira, also a hockey player, 11 months ago.

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A player who believes nothing is impossible, Gurjit Kaur played the nationals and earned praise for her performance in the Pro League-2023 and Hockey India League-2025.

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Gurjit Kaur, who was part of the Indian contingent in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, congratulated the Indian women hockey team on winning the Asian Games and securing a berth in the next edition of Olympics.

On being asked if women had found their footing in the sport, Gurjit Kaur said five years ago too, she was the only one to make the cut from Punjab, commending Baljeet Kaur of Tarn Taran’s Kaka Kandiala village for making the state proud this year.

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She said events like Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan could be a great platform for the budding talent, hoping to see more women in the scheme of things.

Born in 1995, the ace drag-flicker, is known for her seminal goal against Australia with the final score 1-0 in the semifinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Gurjit Kaur says the government is upgrading sports infrastructure across the state and many young players are getting opportunities.

On the safety aspect, the player said hostels for women players were a must.

On her comeback, Gurjit Kaur said: “I’m putting in efforts and hope to be part of the national squad soon.” Playing domestic hockey for the Northern Railway team, Gurjit Kaur hails from Miadian Kalan village in the Ajnala subdivision.

Speaking of her journey from a small village to representing India in the Olympics, Gurjit Kaur said the path was ridden with obstacles. But she braved all challenges and achieved her goal.

Gurjit’s sister Pardeep Kaur, also a former hockey player, is now a coach. She graduated from Khalsa College for Women in 2015. She first played for India in 2014, with her coaches — Olympian Varinder Singh, Parminder Kaur and Kulvinder Singh Saini — predicting her rise way before. Gurjit Kaur recalled how she, along with her sister, would travel 13 km a day to reach their school.

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