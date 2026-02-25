A flourishing city once, historical sites in Kalanaur now in need of conservation

Kalanaur is a historic town in Gurdaspur district. It is renowned for the site where 13-year-old Mughal emperor Akbar was crowned on February 14, 1556, following his father Humayun's sudden death. The coronation platform is known as the 'Takht-i-Akbari'. It is said that Bairam Khan, Akbar's guardian, arranged the swift coronation in a garden at Kalanaur to secure the Mughal throne. A small, bricked and elevated platform where the ceremony occurred is located near a water tank. Apart from the 'Takht-i-Akbari', the area features an ancient Shiva Temple and a 450-year-old mosque built to commemorate Akbar's coronation.

It was once a flourishing city. Its many historical sites are in need of conservation. It has been reduced to a crucial but under-recognised site in Indian history.

The area is 15 km away from the Kartarpur corridor. The town, in many ways, is now a sad reflection of its former glory.