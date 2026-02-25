DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / A flourishing city once, historical sites in Kalanaur now in need of conservation

A flourishing city once, historical sites in Kalanaur now in need of conservation

article_Author
Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Kalanaur, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The area has an ancient Shiva temple. The historical sites here are mostly under-recognised. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Kalanaur is a historic town in Gurdaspur district. It is renowned for the site where 13-year-old Mughal emperor Akbar was crowned on February 14, 1556, following his father Humayun's sudden death. The coronation platform is known as the 'Takht-i-Akbari'. It is said that Bairam Khan, Akbar's guardian, arranged the swift coronation in a garden at Kalanaur to secure the Mughal throne. A small, bricked and elevated platform where the ceremony occurred is located near a water tank. Apart from the 'Takht-i-Akbari', the area features an ancient Shiva Temple and a 450-year-old mosque built to commemorate Akbar's coronation.

Advertisement

It was once a flourishing city. Its many historical sites are in need of conservation. It has been reduced to a crucial but under-recognised site in Indian history.

Advertisement

The area is 15 km away from the Kartarpur corridor. The town, in many ways, is now a sad reflection of its former glory.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts