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Home / Amritsar / A ‘jungle’ that came up overnight

A ‘jungle’ that came up overnight

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Pathankot, Updated At : 02:07 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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'Chatpat Bani', a forest area. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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People from far-off places coming to Pathankot or the neighbouring states of HP or JK often make it a point to visit Kataruchak village just to see ‘Chatpat Bani’, a forest area which, according to legend, is said to have come up overnight.

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This area is frequently viewed as a sacred abode of deities, spirits and ancestors. Because it evokes awe, mystery and a sense of divine presence, it has been venerated, protected and used as sites for meditation and ritual.

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The 35-acre forest and the adjoining historical temple is located in the middle of the village. It is famous for having grown overnight, is steeped in folklore and draws hundreds of devotees throughout the year.

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The name ‘Chatpat’ stems from the word ‘Jhatpat’, which means quickly. It is believed to have been created through the yogic powers of the revered saint, Yogi Charpat Nath. The word ‘Bani’ comes from ‘vani’ signifying a forest.

Legend has it that while Yogi Charpat Nath was meditating in the farm fields, unaware farmers ran a plow and a wooden level (Suhaaga) over him. As a result, the Yogi’s elbows and knees dug into the ground, causing a spring of water to erupt.

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The forest, rich in biodiversity, is a sacred grove hence is highly respected by the villagers. People never chop wood, believing that cutting trees would invite bad luck.

It is also called the ‘Forest of the Gods’ and the local community prays here.

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