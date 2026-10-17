A lesson in legal rights for Amritsar villagers

access to legal aid, healthcare, government welfare schemes and other public services on Friday.

During an initiative by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Amritsar, residents of Daoke village located near India-Pakistan border were apprised of their rights and various benefits they could avail of.

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Earlier, panel advocates and para-legal volunteers conducted door-to-door visits in the village to listen to residents’ grievances and collect applications.

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The applications and complaints were subsequently taken up with the department concerned.

Also, a Health Department team examined villagers and distributed medicines.

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The Labour Department played its part by apprising the residents of registration and benefits available under the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Awareness was also created about rural employment and livelihood opportunities under VB-G RAMG.

Representatives of the E-Sewa Kendras assisted villagers with online government services, applications and documentation.

The camp also facilitated access to social security and pension schemes, educational benefits, banking services and panchayat-related matters.