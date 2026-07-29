A lifetime of service Baba Lakha Singh inspires many

Residents of Dehra Sahib, neighbouring villages and devotees from across the region have heaped praise on 75-year-old Baba Lakha Singh ‘Kote Wale’ and his followers for their decades-long commitment to the development of Dehra Sahib through round-the-clock ‘kar sewa’ (voluntary service).

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Among his close associates are Baba Balwinder Singh of Kote Wale, Baba Kulwinder Singh and Gurinder Singh Toni, president of the local Gurdwara Committee, which functions under the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) at Janam Asthan Baba Mehta Kalyan Das Gurdwara Patshahi Pehli, Dehra Sahib. The SGPC entrusted Baba Lakha Singh with overseeing construction work and the day-to-day management of the Gurdwara complex several years ago.

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Tarsem Singh, a resident of Dehra Sahib and a member of the Lohar community, said Baba Lakha Singh has ensured ‘kar sewa’ continues round the clock. He said the Gurdwara complex, once modest in size, has been transformed into a sprawling religious centre through sustained efforts.

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A Diwan Hall measuring 200 ft by 150 ft has been constructed, providing space for large congregations to gather and listen to Gurbani Kirtan. A new Langar Hall is also under construction. The Gurdwara provides langar around the clock, while devotees staying overnight are offered the necessary facilities.

Originally from Jagdev Kalan in Amritsar district, Baba Lakha Singh became a follower of Baba Tara Singh of Sarhali Wale around 1970. Deeply committed to religious service, he chose not to marry and dedicated his entire life to the Sikh faith. He completed his graduation under the guidance of Baba Tara Singh. His associate, Baba Balwinder Singh, has likewise devoted his life to religious service.

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Besides his work at Dehra Sahib, Baba Lakha Singh has been actively engaged in ‘kar sewa’ projects across Punjab as well as at Sikh shrines in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Bhai Nirmal Singh, who has been deputed by the SGPC as the Manager of the Gurdwara at Dehra Sahib, said Baba Lakha Singh’s dedication was beyond description. He noted that during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019, Baba Lakha Singh made all the necessary arrangements at Dehra Sahib to accommodate the devotees who arrived to pay their respects.

Residents said Baba Lakha Singh’s contribution extends beyond religious service. They credited him with introducing civic facilities that have benefited the local community. As the village Panchayat had no common land for drainage, an underground drainage system was created within the Gurdwara complex on Baba Lakha Singh’s initiative. Waste water from village households is channelled underground through a well.

Tarsem Singh, who is also a farmers’ leader, said Baba Lakha Singh provided substantial assistance to families affected by floods in 2023 and again in 2025 by distributing wheat seed and fertiliser. He added that Baba Lakha Singh has always kept his doors open to the poor, including students who approach him for financial assistance and provides help whenever possible.

Residents further said Baba Lakha Singh has also constructed ‘sarais’ (inns) not only at Dehra Sahib but in other villages, including Dhotian, providing shelter and accommodation for the general public.