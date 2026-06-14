A living tribute: Trees planted in memory of family dog

Every evening, Gunbir Singh would return home to a familiar sight — a wagging tail and a pair of eager eyes waiting at the gate. For years, Biba, his purebred Boxer, was much more than a pet. She was a companion and a cherished member of the family.

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When Biba passed away recently, the silence she left behind was overwhelming.

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Rather than allowing grief to consume him, Gunbir Singh — an environmentalist, president of the Dalbir Foundation and honorary finance secretary of Khalsa College — chose a unique way to honour her memory. He visited a local nursery and collected saplings of flowering and shade-giving trees to plant around the spot where Biba was laid to rest.

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“Commemorating the passing of someone dear by planting trees is a beautiful way of giving back to nature what has been lost. It immortalises the memory of a loved one,” said Gunbir, who also serves as Punjab chairman of WWF-India. “As an environmentalist and ecologist, I can think of no better tribute to a departed soul, whether human or animal.”

Biba also inspired his book, Biba The Ginger, written during the Covid-19 pandemic. The book later became the subject of a panel discussion at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

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Reflecting on growing concerns over conflicts involving stray dogs and other animals, Singh stressed the need for compassion and coexistence.

His gesture has sparked a simple yet powerful idea — planting a tree in the name of a beloved pet. While planting trees to celebrate the birth of a child remains a cherished tradition in many Punjabi families, he believes the practice should also be embraced to honour the passing of loved ones.

Noted environmentalist P.S. Bhatti, who provided the saplings, recalled the unusual request. “Most people come looking for plants to beautify their homes. He came looking for a way to keep a memory alive,” he said.

Bhatti noted that trees stand as living reminders that memories need not fade. Sometimes, they blossom into shade, flowers and hope for generations to come, turning grief into a lasting gift for nature and society.