A musical tribute to Sahir Ludhianvi & Lata Mangeshkar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 5

The Indian Academy of Fine Arts will host a music concert in memory of late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during its annual edition of Sahir Ludhianvi Nite on Sunday.

The concert will be staged in collaboration with Rotary Club. Performers and singers from the city will be paying musical tribute to the two stalwarts of Indian film industry — Sahir Ludhianvi and Lata Mangeshkar.

Actor-dancer Latika Arora, Munish Arora, Sahil Arora, Yashpal Mintu, Dr Sangeeta Uppal, Jasmeet Nayyar will be part of the event.

Shivdev Singh, president, IAFA, said Sahir Ludhianvi, who was popularly called as people’s poet and Lata Mangeshkar had worked together on a few films. “The theme of the event would centre around Lata Mangeshkar’s singing in Sahir Ludhianvi’s literary writings. Sahir was primarily a poet and then a lyricist,” he said. The two also have been said to have a love-hate relationship owing some professional differences. The guest performers will also shed light on the creative collaborations between two great artistes.

IAFA has been organising Sahir Ludhianvi Nite every year since 2000 in association with Punjab Arts Council and Rotary Clubs.