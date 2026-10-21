A ‘photo event’ that never clicked at Keshopur chhamb

Seven years ago, on a cold January morning, then tourism minister Navjot Singh Sidhu tried to warm things up by striding into the Keshopur chhamb with half a dozen bureaucrats in tow and publicly proclaimed that an international photography competition would be organised annually

He added that renowned lens-men from international TV channels like Discovery, National Geographic and Animal Planet will be invited.

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He had also announced that Punjab was drafting a cultural policy on the lines that Manipur had and that a wetland tourism circuit was also being put in place.

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None of these promises took concrete shape. The photography competition never materialised, the wetland circuit was never given any tangible form and the state failed to introduce a cultural policy. Right now, things have come to such a pass that if the wetland does not get a benefactor, it will soon lose its soul. “Keshopur is on a ventilator,” said a wildlife officer.

“Despite all the impediments the marshy land faces, thousands of winged visitors come to the wetland from September till February every year. Experts opine the area is a paradise for migratory birds which fly in all the way from Siberia and Central Asia to escape the harsh winters. The wetland blooms with lotus during the summer months of May and June thus giving it the status of a round-the-year tourism attraction,” said Rajesh Mahajan, former DFO (Wildlife).

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“All three of Sidhu’s mega-announcements have evaporated into thin air. Agreed, after a year of visiting the wetland, he was shunted out of the Cabinet but nevertheless he had one full year to ensure he kept his word which, in any case, he did not do,” said a leading ornithologist.