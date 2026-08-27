A physician, sportswoman, social worker: Batala doc dons many hats

Some doctors save lives in the operating theatre. Others extend their healing far beyond the hospital walls. Dr Satinderjit Kaur Nijjar, a Batala-based gynaecologist, belongs firmly to the latter group.

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Whether driving in car rallies, riding a scooter to raise awareness about cancer or cycling through Batala to campaign against plastic, Dr Nijjar has made public service an integral part of her life. A physician, sportswoman, social worker and educationist, she wears many hats — and wears each of them with distinction.

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Her commitment to women’s health and the wider community has taken many forms. On one occasion, she rode a scooter to spread awareness about cancer; on another, she cycled through Batala urging residents to say no to plastic. During the Covid pandemic, she led a walkathon to encourage people to stay active and healthy.

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Her contribution to education and community service is equally impressive. She is chairperson of two schools and has held several important positions in the Inner Wheel Club, including serving as its chairperson.

“Diverse” is perhaps the word that best describes Dr Nijjar’s journey.

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She began her education at a government school in her native village of Kairon in Tarn Taran district. For many talented children in rural India, access to quality education can be a challenge. But determination can turn obstacles into stepping stones — and Dr Nijjar’s own life is testament to that.

She went on to graduate from Government Medical College, Amritsar, before completing her MD in gynaecology. Her professional journey eventually saw her become the first district gynaecologist of Gurdaspur.

For nearly two decades, she served as a PCMS Class I doctor in the Punjab Government before joining her husband’s hospital in Batala. The Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) is the state government cadre for medical professionals under the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Her decision to pursue medicine was rooted in what she witnessed as a child. Growing up in Kairon, she saw poor villagers struggle to access adequate medical care. The experience left a lasting impression and inspired her to become a doctor who could make a difference. She worked hard, cleared the medical entrance examinations and embarked on a career in medicine.

Medicine, however, has never been her only passion. Dr Nijjar has also been a senior-level hockey player, competing at the national level, and continues to take an active interest in sport and community initiatives.

Those who have worked alongside her say she is not someone who simply follows the crowd. She prefers to chart her own course, driven by her convictions and a desire to serve others.

Reflecting on the achievements of women, Dr Nijjar says: “There is absolutely no limit to what we women can accomplish. Give us a keyhole for an opening and we can yank open the door.”

It is a philosophy she has lived by. Dr Nijjar has broken more than one glass ceiling in her journey — and, perhaps more importantly, has used the doors she opened to create opportunities and possibilities for others.