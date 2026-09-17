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Home / Amritsar / A radiologist who sees healing beyond medicine

A radiologist who sees healing beyond medicine

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:25 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Dr Gurmeet Singh Ahluwalia
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For three decades, Dr Gurmeet Singh Ahluwalia has been running a diagnostic centre in the heart of this historic city, serving patients from Batala and surrounding villages and hamlets. The centre, known for its diagnostic services, sees a steady stream of patients every morning. Dr Ahluwalia believes that accurate diagnostic testing is fundamental to modern healthcare, as doctors depend on reliable results to detect diseases and plan treatment.

“Doctors need exact answers before they can start treatment meticulously. A superior testing facility changes patients’ medical outcomes by locating the disease early on,” he said. The centre uses advanced technology and trained staff to provide diagnostic services, including specialised tests. According to Dr Ahluwalia, such facilities help healthcare providers make informed diagnosis and develop appropriate treatment plans.

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“Our centre plays an essential role in modern healthcare. It provides comprehensive testing services, early detection of ailments, convenient and accessible services and collaborative care. By offering such facilities, we help healthcare providers make accurate and informed diagnosis, develop effective treatment plans and provide better care to patients,” he said.

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Adding to the family’s work are his son, Dr Kunal Singh Ahluwalia, and daughter-in-law, Dr Sanchi B Ahluwalia, both doctors specialising in radiology. Dr Sanchi is a gold medallist in MD Radiodiagnosis from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana. She also holds a European Board-certified fellowship in musculoskeletal imaging. Dr Kunal is an MD in Radiodiagnosis. The three doctors working under one roof is a notable example of a family contributing to healthcare in the city, with radiology forming a key part of their work.

For Dr Gurmeet Singh Ahluwalia, radiology is about providing doctors with the information they need to look beyond symptoms and make informed clinical decisions.

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