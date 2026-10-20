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Home / Amritsar / ‘A report card cannot define a child’s worth’

‘A report card cannot define a child’s worth’

Anjana Gupta, principal, DAV International School, Amritsar, questions whether grades should matter more than everything else in measuring success

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Anjana Gupta
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There was a time when a slate gave way to a notebook, blackboards made room for smartboards and classrooms evolved from chalk-and-talk spaces into digitally connected learning environments. Over the decades, education has undergone remarkable transformations. Yet, amid all this progress, one fundamental question remains: have we changed the way we measure a child’s success?

Anjana Gupta, principal of DAV International School in Amritsar, has some questions to ask educators and parents. “For generations, a few numbers on a report card have carried the burden of defining achievement. We celebrate the 95, worry about the 75 and sometimes overlook the child behind the score. But can a percentage measure kindness? Can a rank capture creativity? Can a grade reveal courage, empathy, curiosity, leadership or the resilience to rise after failure?” she asks.

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Gupta believes a child is far more than an examination result. “An excessive focus on grades can fuel anxiety and make students reluctant to take intellectual risks. Meaningful feedback can help them recognise strengths, work on weaknesses and view mistakes as opportunities to learn,” she says.

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The question, therefore, is not whether marks matter, but whether they should matter more than everything else. “Education must move beyond asking scores. The question should be what has the child learnt, what they can do and who they are becoming,” says Gupta.

Calling for a broader understanding of achievement, she backs education that comes with experience. Sports, music, theatre, art, community service, leadership initiatives and real-world projects should not be treated as distractions from academic learning. “They are essential opportunities for children to discover their interests, develop confidence and learn responsibility. Assessment, too, can become more meaningful when examinations are complemented by constructive feedback, projects, portfolios and opportunities for reflection,” she says.

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She stresses parents are equally important in shaping how children perceive success. When conversations at home revolve exclusively around marks and ranks, children may begin to associate their self-worth with their academic performance. Recognising effort, celebrating improvement, encouraging curiosity and responding constructively to setbacks can help them understand that growth matters as much as achievement.

This does not mean lowering academic standards or dismissing the importance of examinations. It means recognising that strong academic foundations and the development of life skills are complementary, not competing, goals.

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