A run to save soil from extinction

Amritsar: Phulkari — Women of Amritsar (WOA) a local organisation, organised a ‘Run to Save the Soil’ at Rose Garden here on Sunday, wherein over 650 members, including 150 students from schools, participated. The event was organised in association with Isha Foundation. During the event, participants were made aware of the alarming statistics of the rapid rate of soil extinction and the imperative need to take up corrective measures. The run started after a short energising zumba dance choreographed by Dance Factory. Tina Aggarwal, president, Phulkari WOA, said: “It is horrifying to think that if the present rate of soil depletion continues, we have only 60 years of farming left on this planet. The time to act is now. Through today’s run, we have spread awareness about this alarming fact. The enthusiasm and commitment of participants to change this statistic is very encouraging.” Phulkari management team including vice-presidents Aarti Khanna and Kanika Mehra, secretary Sheetal Sohal, treasurer Payal Mehra and executive member Soumya Peshawaria Khurana, were also present on the occasion. TNS

4 lakh-MT wheat reaches markets

Amritsar: With arrival of 33,058 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat in grain markets of the district on Saturday, nearly four lakh MT produce has reached markets in the current season. The government procurement agencies purchased 30,832 MT while private buyers bought 2,174 MT on Saturday. TNS

8-day religious programme ends

Tarn Taran: On the last day of the eight-day religious programme organised to mark the 459th Parkash Purb of fifth Sikh Master Sri Guru Arjun Dev, devotees visited the Darbar Sahib here on Saturday. A kirtan was performed by the jathas of the Sikh Panth at different gurdwaras in the town and attended by devotees in big numbers. The programmes were organised jointly by Bhai Dharwinder Singh, manager, local Darbar Sahib, and Sri Guru Arjun Dev Kirtan Darbar Sabha with the assistance of the religious bodies of the area. The Darbar Sahib was well decorated with lights. A fireworks show too was held last night in the town on the occasion. Devotees started turning up at the Darbar Sahib from early morning. This went on till the programmes ended in the midnight.