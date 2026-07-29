A small school & endless memories

The village of Dehra Sahib enjoys the distinction of being associated with several eminent personalities, including former Vice-President Krishan Kant, who studied at the Government Senior Secondary School, Dehra Sahib (co-educational), an institution known for its distinctive history and achievements.

Advertisement

Krishan Kant joined the school in Class V after completing Class IV at his native village, Kot Mohammad Khan, when the institution was known as the Government Middle School, Dehra Sahib. Kot Mohammad Khan is located about 4 km from Dehra Sahib.

Advertisement

Tarsem Singh Lohar, a resident of Dehra Sahib, said many villagers still recall the days when Krishan Kant was a student at the school. Virat Krishan Kant, the former Vice-President’s grandson, said his grandfather completed his middle standard at Dehra Sahib before moving to Lahore for further studies.

Advertisement

Villagers remember, in those days, students brought gunny bags from their homes each day to sit on during lessons and carried them back after school. It was part of their daily routine.

The late Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Ranjit Singh Brahampura was also a student of the Government Senior Secondary School, Dehra Sahib. Residents said that, during his tenure as a minister in the Punjab government, he played a significant role in the development of Dehra Sahib village.

Advertisement

International industrialist Gurinder Singh Toni was another distinguished alumnus of the school, where he studied up to the tenth standard.

The school was upgraded to Government Senior Secondary School status in 2016.

Despite Dehra Sahib having a population of only around 700 people across 55 households, the school has an enrolment of about 400 students. A large number of pupils travel from neighbouring villages to study there because of the school’s reputation and special features.

It is the only Government Senior Secondary School among the 12 such schools in Block Chohla Sahib where the post of Principal is filled. The school also holds a unique position within the block. Principal Shingara Singh has been entrusted by the Education Department with Drawing and Disbursing (DD) powers for the other Government Senior Secondary Schools in the block.

Shingara Singh said students from the neighbouring villages of Luhar, Dilawalpur, Mohanpur, Brahampura, Jamarai, Chamba, Rani Walah, Sangatpur and Bhail attend the school for higher education. He added that several teaching posts remain vacant and should be filled without further delay.

The school’s performance is widely appreciated by residents across the area. Every year, it organises a function on the occasion of Maghi, during which distinguished former students are invited and honoured by local residents in recognition of their achievements and their association with the institution.

wuw