A special rakhi for kids with special needs, BSF jawans

  • Amritsar
BJP Mahila Morcha workers tie rakhies to a BSF jawan at the Pol Moran checkpost on the India-Pakistan border. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 30

Making Raksha Bandhan extra special and full of warmth, the children with special needs from Saksham, a rehabilitation centre dedicated to empowering and enhancing skills of people with disabilities, put on a special exhibition featuring a display of handmade rakhis, gift bags, envelopes, bracelets and key chains crafted by them. The event was hosted by Phulkari-WOA, to provide a platform to the students of Saksham and help them raise funds for self-reliance. The colourful rakhis made using silk and cotton threads, some embellished with coloured stones, were priced at Rs 50-Rs 80 and were a big hit with the visitors. The gift bags were made from handmade recycled paper and the key chains too were crafted using biodegradable material.

Another unique Raksha Bandhan celebration was hosted by the Green Man of Punjab, Rohit Mehra, IRS, where he motivated the school students to tie rakhi to trees and plants. This was aimed at creating a bond between nature and the young generation, where they pledge to protect each other. “As a symbol of their bond with nature, each student ties a rakhi to a tree, recognising the significance of preserving and nurturing the environment. The gesture beautifully reflected the students’ understanding of the link between humans and the natural world,” said Rohit Mehra.

BJP women workers tie rakhi to BSF personnel

A delegation of BJP women party workers, who reached the Attari border from across the country, tied rakhi to BSF jawans and wished them safety, good health and a happy life. The BSF women guards also tied a thread of protection to the common people and expressed their commitment for their safety.

Since morning, people from different parts of the country kept arriving at the Joint Check-Post (JCP) in large numbers to tie rakhi to BSF personnel as an annual exercise during the festival. The process continued till the start of the retreat ceremony in the evening and its effect was visible during the ceremony as well. The teams from Rehabilitation and Settlement Organisation (RASO), Vishwa Nari Abhyudaya Sangathan and Holy Heart Presidency School were among those who tied rakhi to BSF jawans.

RASO president Kamaljit Kaur Gill said these soldiers guard the country away from home. “During the festival, they must not feel that they are away from their families, especially their sisters. So, we have come to tie rakhi.”

