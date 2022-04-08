A 'special' record attempt on World Health Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

To raise health awareness in regard to special athletes, Special Olympics Bharat in collaboration with several nodal and regional agencies on Thursday held a Guinness World Record attempt for most people running in a place simultaneously with disabled and special kids. The event was hosted under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in a run up to Special Olympics Bharat.

Around 1,000 Children with Special Needs (CWSN) from Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur formed a part of the 75,000 athletes across the country in the national event held simultaneously on Thursday.

A national health camp was also set up for special children at Pehal resource centre, a government-run school for children with special needs. The event was inaugurated by Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and several district officials including DEO (Secondary) Jugraj Singh, DEO Elementary Rajesh Kumar and Deputy DEO Rekha Mahajan being part of the event.

Since the event was held in collaboration with local partner Phulkari WOA, its team comprising president Tina Aggarwal, also set up a photo booth for special athletes, who attempted the record feat. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, in his address, said there needs to be more opportunities for children with special needs, given that their inclusion in society was the need of the hour. Around 10,000 special children were expected to be screened at the health camp held on the occasion.

Phulkari also set up a nutrition camp at the event, where children and their families were advised on balanced and healthy diet. Tina Aggarwal said: “We hope that through our support of this cause, we can spread awareness and instil pride in our citizens for the efforts of special athletes.”