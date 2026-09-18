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Home / Amritsar / A stitch in time saves nine: Top cop on family’s role in drug prevention

A stitch in time saves nine: Top cop on family’s role in drug prevention

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:06 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill
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Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill on Thursday called for greater involvement of families and society in the fight against drugs, saying the police and government alone could not tackle the problem.

Addressing a "Sampark Programme" organised to strengthen public outreach and create awareness against drug abuse, Gill said the focus should not only be on legal action against drug suppliers but also on reducing demand, counselling youngsters and helping addicts return to the mainstream.

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He said parents had the first responsibility in preventing drug abuse and urged them to maintain regular communication with their children and remain aware of their friends, activities and daily routine.

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Gill said families should not hesitate to seek help if any member was struggling with drug addiction. They could approach the police station, SHO, village sarpanch, councillor or other responsible representatives for assistance. The police would facilitate counselling and de-addiction support wherever required, he said.

Calling for public participation in curbing the supply of drugs, the CP urged residents to share information about drug peddling with the police. He said such information could help disrupt the supply chain and protect youngsters from falling into addiction.

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Gill also outlined measures being taken to strengthen policing and emergency response in the city. He said around 68 police beats had been reorganised, while motorcycles and vehicles were being deployed for patrolling and quicker response. The response mechanism linked to emergency calls and the police control room had also been strengthened, he said.

He said newly recruited personnel were being deployed for patrolling and rapid-response duties, while physically fit personnel were being assigned field duties to improve police visibility and response.

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