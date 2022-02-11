A triangular contest on the cards in Tarn Taran segment

A triangular contest on the cards in Tarn Taran segment

A candidate addresses an election rally in Tarn Taran constituency.

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, February 10

The Tarn Taran Vidhan Sabha constituency is a semi-urban constituency, but predominated by rural culture. It has total 1,93,802 voters — 1,01,117 men, 92,678 women and seven others. As many as 12 candidates are in the fray from here, but with three main candidates — SAD’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu, AAP’s Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, and Congress’ Dr Dharambir Agnihotri — contesting against each other, it will majorly see a triangular contest.

Navreet Singh Hundal (BJP), Amrik Singh Varpal (Lok Insaf party), Sukhmandeep Singh Dhillon (Sanyukt Samaj Morcha), Amritpal Singh Mehro, Harjit Kaur, Dharampal Singh, Harjinder Singh, Malkit Singh Gill and Vijay Kumar (Independents), too, are also in the fray.

SAD candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu represented the constituency thrice since 2002. Agnihotri is currently representing the constituency. Dr Sohal retired from the Health Department as the SMO and remained active in the PCMS Association and other social activities.

Sandhu is a known face and has been in touch with residents as an MLA for about 15 years. Since, he was active in politics from his college days, he won his first election in 2002, when he contested as an Independent from Tarn Taran. Later, he joined the SAD. Also, he has managed to seek cooperation of rebel Congress leaders. Sandhu claimed to have completed certain development works, including installation of sewage system in the town. He claims that he has no competition with any other candidate as he had served the public wholeheartedly for the last 15 years.

Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, an eye specialist, has been in touch with the public since decades. He, under the banner of Vikas Manch, Punjab, initiated a number of social activities. He claimed that residents were supporting AAP and the party was getting stronger day by day. He said he had no competition with any other candidate, as he is fighting for truth against evil.

Dr Dharambir Agnihotri, Congress candidate, is active in politics since decades. Being a qualified practitioner, he is popular among area residents by virtue of his profession. He claimed that the selection of Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face was helping him in his campaigning. He said the party had endless workers, sarpanches, member of panchayats and other office-bearers, who were in favour of him. He remained in public and established his close contacts with the general masses through Sheron sarpanch. He said the 111 days of Channi government were proving to be fruitful and the decisions taken by the Channi government were being appreciated by all sections of society.

It is worth mentioning that a number of Congress leaders have joined other political parties from the area. Navreet Singh Hundal (BJP), too, was trying to woo voters of a particular community. Amrik Singh Varpal of Lok Insaf Party and Dr Sukhmandeep Singh Dhillon in the name of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha were trying to influence voters. Amritpal Singh Mehro, Harjit Kaur, Dharampal Singh, Harjinder Singh, Malkit Singh Gill and Vijay Kumar as Independents were also in the fray. Most of the candidates claimed that they were facing no threat from other candidates. In 2017 elections, Dr Agnihotri secured 59,794 votes, while Harmeet Singh Sandhu (SAD), who bagged 45,165 votes, lost to the Congress candidate.

Those in the fray

  • District’s Tarn Taran seat has total 1,93,802 voters — 1,01,117 men, 92,678 women and seven others
  • As many as 12 candidates are in the fray, but with three main candidates — SAD’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu, AAP’s Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, and Congress’s Dr Dharambir Agnihotri — contesting against each other, it will majorly see a triangular contest
  • Others in the fray are BJP’s Navreet Singh Hundal, Lok Insaf Party’s Amrik Singh Varpal, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’s Sukhmandeep Singh Dhillon and Independents — Amritpal Singh Mehro, Harjit Kaur, Dharampal Singh, Harjinder Singh, Malkit Singh Gill and Vijay Kumar

