A tumultuous year for academia — with its quiet wins

2025 has been a disruptive yet transformative year for the education sector — especially school education — in Punjab. In Amritsar, the year began on a positive note after the state topped the National Learning Outcome survey.

This was followed by the promise of more investment in school infrastructure as the state government announced a 15 per cent increase in the budget allocation for primary classes, and a 25 per cent increase in the budget allocation for upper primary grades for the 2025–26 year, which was followed by the much-hyped Sikhiya Kranti campaign.

After a quiet few early months, the city witnessed school closures due to military hostilities between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, teachers’ protests, poll duties, flood-related closures and safety threats.

School education also saw reforms in the form of new learning programmes such as the Business Blaster and the English Edge in government schools; as well as the approval of a new university, Khalsa university, as the border district saw — for the first time — a slowdown in student immigration.

The good

2025 was a year of transition for public education in Punjab. With the AAP state government under pressure to yield results after claiming to implement the ‘Delhi model’ of education in the state, school education reforms included a shift from ‘cram-and-learn’ (rote) learning towards interactive teaching methods, experiential learning, and ‘teaching-at-the-right-level’ (TaRL) pedagogy initiatives.

Syllabi was expanded with additions such as the English Edge and the Business Blaster programmes, and mandatory psychometric tests for Class X students. Educators were sent to institutes like Principals’ Academy, Singapore; National Institute of Education (NIE) International, Singapore; University of Turku, Finland; and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, for skill upgrades.

Under the Business Blasters programme, young innovators walked in with ideas.

Results were evident when five Class VI student scientists of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Kot Khalsa, won the Wipro Earthian Award-2025 for their project on waste management.

Also among the achievers were three teachers from the city – ETT Kulwinder Kaur, who won a state-level award for integrating technology and improving educational standards; Narinder Singh, District Science Mentor, who won a national award; and Kunal Sehdev, who won the Sahodya Best Teacher Award.

Border dist scientists shine

Wherein higher education is concerned, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) stood out for its research-backed achievements. GNDU alumnus Gurtej Sandhu put Amritsar’s, and Punjab’s, name on the global innovation map: the inventor and semiconductor technologist holds over 1,400 US patents, having surpassed Thomas Edison’s record for having the most inventions to his name.

A senior fellow and vice-president at Micron Technology, Sandhu’s innovations, such as atomic layer deposition and pitch doubling, have been crucial in advancing modern electronics and enabling smaller, more powerful devices.

GNDU faculty Narpinder Singh, a food scientist from Amritsar, was listed among the top 2 per cent scientists in the world by Elsevier and Stanford University.

The university’s Vandana Bhalla and Arun Sharma made path-breaking discoveries in soft ferro-electrics and new methods for environmentally friendly chemical synthesis, bringing international recognition to the institute.

Ending the year on a high note, Harpreet Singh, Assistant Professor, department of physics, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, along with his research collaborators at the University of California, Berkeley, developed a new type of quantum sensor using a soft organic crystal instead of the diamond — another path-breaking discovery by an Amritsar-based innovator .

Also, the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur emerged as a key event this year, and, in line with this, GNDU announced that it would create the world’s largest digital archive of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s literature.

The bad

With the highs also came the lows. 2025 may well be largely remembered as year of disruption for the state — especially for the border district of Amritsar.

The first of the tumultuous periods came with the four-day military escalations between India and Pakistan in May, following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Schools and higher education institutions remained shut for a week after the first impact, as uncertainty loomed large.

The second disruption came as schools resumed, but without teachers, who were engaged in poll-related work.

What followed were teachers’ protests against non-teaching duties such as election, census, survey, and administrative works, arguing these duties disrupted core instruction, and violated the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Once the dust settled, aided college and school teacher unions had their scores to settle with the state government as they remained on duty, without being paid salaries for a period of nine months due to the non-disbursal of salary grants by the state government.

The matter forced Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains to order the Education Department not to assign non-teaching duties to teachers. The salary grants, too, were released eventually, in December.

Perhaps the biggest and most damaging disruption came in the form of devastating floods in the month of September, when the otherwise quite Ravi brought death and destruction for the border district.

Schools in Ajnala and Ramdass — Amritsar’s most affected areas — were left submerged. These remained shut for a period of three weeks following the floods.

Exams were postponed, learning was delayed, and several students from already marginalised sections found themselves without books, uniforms — and education at large.

The floods damaged 65 schools in the border belt, and caused damage to the tune of several crores.

Punjab University (PU) student protests also had a ripple effect in Amritsar, as many student-led organisations from GNDU and city colleges lent their support to the PU student unions’ cause, holding demonstrations in local institutes.

The year ended on a not so promising note, as — despite all efforts to prove otherwise — recent state review data showed enrolment in primary classes (LKG-5) dipped in 17 of Punjab’s 23 districts between the 2024–25 and 2025–26 sessions, with Amritsar ranking fourth on the list.