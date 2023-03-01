Aaina National Theatre Festival: On Day 2, play on Bhagat Singh strikes a chord with audience

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

On the second day of the ongoing Aaina National Theatre Festival at Punjab Nasthala, artists from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, presented the play ‘Bhagat Singh ki wapasi’. The play underlined the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the revolutionary movement of India’s independence struggle and shows how his ideology inspired and gave purpose to many young leaders of the time.

Directed by Ijaz Khan, the play was staged by the team of HCR FTR theatre group. Income Tax Commissioner Jahandev Akhtar and Khalsa College principal Mehal Singh were the chief guests on the occasion.

The play, composed by Sagar Sarhadi, underlines the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the freedom struggle.

“Although many plays and films have been made on sacrifice and life of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, there are still so many aspects of his life that remain unexplored. This Sagar Sarhadi drama shows his return, when imagined in a contemporary time. The playwright imagines how we would react to Bhagat Singh if he were born again today,” Ijaz Khan said.

The two-hour play evoked many emotions among the audience.