AAP activist detained by police for misbehaving with Tarn Taran SDM

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 18

Gurwinder Singh Beharwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activist, was detained by the local city police for misbehaving with SDM Rajnish Arora on the local Municipal Council complex here on Wednesday. The SDM also holds the additional charge of administrator, local Municipal Council.

Rajnish Arora SDM-cum-Administrator of the Municipal Council, said Gurwinder Singh along with his associates organised a meeting in the rest room at his office of the Municipal Council on Wednesday without permission.

The officer was on the stairs, when he met the AAP leader with his associates. The SDM enquired about the identification of the AAP leader, who put the same question across the officer.

The SDM called the police and AAP leader Gurwinder Singh was detained. The SDM said the AAP leader, who was not even an office-bearer of the AAP, used the old identity card with an expired date on it.

Gurwinder said he held a meeting with his associates and the matter was brought to the notice Harcharan Singh Bassar, state general secretary, AAP. He said he must be given justice as it was the police who misbehaved with him and detained him for no fault of his.

Local MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal was, however, not informed.