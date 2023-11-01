AAP assures entrants from other parties of getting their due in polls

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 31

AAP Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat today held a meeting with AAP leaders to discuss the upcoming MC polls. During this, former Congress councillors who had switched loyalty to AAP expressed resentment that they were not getting recognition within the party.

However, the party’s Punjab unit secretary Barsat listened to their grievances and assured of giving them due respect in the party. Before and after the 2022 Assembly elections, more than 25 former MC councillors had joined the Aam Aadmi Party and did not receive full recognition within the party. During the meeting, former Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, along with 60 other leaders, who had contested elections from various parties and wards, participated in the discussions.

The former councillors including Avinash Jauli, Pramod Babla, Neetu Tangari, Jatinder Sonia, Priyanka Sharma, Moti Bhatia, Jeet Singh Bhatia, Jaswinder Pehlwan, Amar Gill, Kanchan Gulati, Gurjeet Kaur, Harnek Singh, Swaraj Dhillon, Bhola, Shinder Kaur, Pradeep Sharma, Sukhbir Sony, Savinder Singh Satt, Virat Devgan, Jagdish Kalia, Balwinder Singh Gill, Kajal, Jarnail Singh Dhot, Ranjit Kaur, Paraminder Kaur, Dalbir Kaur, Gurpratap Happy, Deepak Khanna, Gurnam Lahari, Rachpal Singh Lalli, Lakhwinder Lakha and Vaneet Gulati attended the meeting.

An extensive discussion was held regarding the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections. Harcharan Singh Barsat assured all the former councillors that they would get respect and recognition within the Aam Aadmi Party. He stated that no ticket would be given based on recommendations from any leader, and candidates would be selected through a survey. Capable leaders are welcome and no one’s rights will be ignored. He encouraged the former councillors, who had joined the Aam Aadmi Party to participate in the upcoming municipal elections.

Former Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu expressed satisfaction with the meeting and stated that all former councillors who joined Aam Aadmi Party are united. He assured that the concerns raised by the former councillors during the meeting would be addressed in the coming days.

