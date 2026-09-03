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Home / Amritsar / AAP attacks BJP over ‘misuse’ of ED in state

AAP attacks BJP over ‘misuse’ of ED in state

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal says agency failed to send officer over unreadable documents.
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led Central Government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), accusing the party of using the central agency as a political weapon after failing to build a mass base in Punjab.

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Addressing media persons, Dhaliwal, the Ajnala MLA, called the ED the BJP’s “parrot” and said its repeated letters and media-driven actions were aimed not at any genuine investigation but at creating an atmosphere to defame the Punjab Government and AAP leaders.

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He said that despite the Punjab Police asking the ED to send an officer to Police Headquarters to clarify unreadable documents, no ED officer appeared on the scheduled date.

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Dhaliwal said the development showed that the agency’s objective was not to conduct an investigation but to defame the Punjab Government and its leaders through the media.

“On August 28, the DGP, Punjab, clearly wrote to the ED that the documents sent by it were not readable. The police administration asked the ED to send one of its responsible officers to Police Headquarters on September 1 with the documents. But no officer came. This clearly shows that the ED’s aim is not to conduct an investigation, but solely to defame the Punjab Government and its leaders in the media,” he said.

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Dhaliwal said the conduct of the ED demonstrated that the agency was being used as a political instrument against the AAP.

“The sole objective of the ED and BJP is to stop the unprecedented development works taking place in Punjab and to mentally harass and defame AAP leaders. But the BJP should not forget that it has already tried to imprison our senior leaders, and the AAP stood united like a rock,” he said.

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