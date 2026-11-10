AAP block samiti member shoots dead younger brother in Amritsar village

An alleged property dispute turned fatal in Pandori Waraich village of Amritsar on Tuesday, with a block samiti member allegedly shooting dead his younger brother.

The accused, Kirandeep Singh, associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), allegedly fired two bullets at his brother Simrandeep Singh alias Prince, hitting him in the head and chest. Simrandeep died on the spot.

After the incident, Kirandeep fled the spot with his weapon.

A police team, including SP Ramandeep Singh and the DSP, reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Advertisement

Talking to The Tribune, the SP said the police had taken possession of the deceased's body and sent it for postmortem. Raids were being conducted by different police teams to arrest the accused.

He said the initial investigation had revealed that a domestic dispute had been going on between the brothers for the past few years.

Police said the dispute escalated to such an extent that Kirandeep allegedly fired two bullets at his brother in a fit of rage.

Advertisement

According to sources, the deceased was also involved in drug-related activities and cases related to criminal activities had been registered against him in the past.