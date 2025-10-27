AAP candidate is ‘imported’: Cong

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today appealed to the people of Tarn Taran to vote for the Congress to ensure peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

Addressing a public gathering in Tarn Taran town in support of Karanbir Singh Burj, the party candidate for the Tarn Taran by-election here today, Warring cautioned people against any emotional exploitation.

He pointed out that now the people of Punjab have seen the rule and working of all the three governments --- that of the Congress, the Akali-BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. "You are in the best position to make the right choice," he told people, adding, "it is the Congress which takes along all sections of people and works for the peace, progress and prosperity of everyone."

The PPCC president asserted that the days of the AAP government in Punjab were numbered as it was now on its last leg. Besides, he added, the party was in such a pitiable condition that it had to outsource its candidate from the Akali Dal, which has already been rejected by the people of Punjab.

"You can well imagine the plight of the AAP that it did not have anyone from within the party to fight the by-election and had to import it from a party that has been rejected by the people long back," he pointed out.

The PPCC president, while appealing to people to elect the Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj, promised that it will be the beginning of a new era for the progress and prosperity of Punjab.

"Let us make a beginning from Tarn Taran now and take it forward across Punjab by 2027," he appealed to the people.