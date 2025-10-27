DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / AAP candidate is ‘imported’: Cong

AAP candidate is ‘imported’: Cong

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring campaigns on Sunday for the Congress candidate contesting the Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll.
Advertisement

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today appealed to the people of Tarn Taran to vote for the Congress to ensure peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

Advertisement

Addressing a public gathering in Tarn Taran town in support of Karanbir Singh Burj, the party candidate for the Tarn Taran by-election here today, Warring cautioned people against any emotional exploitation.

Advertisement

He pointed out that now the people of Punjab have seen the rule and working of all the three governments --- that of the Congress, the Akali-BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. "You are in the best position to make the right choice," he told people, adding, "it is the Congress which takes along all sections of people and works for the peace, progress and prosperity of everyone."

Advertisement

The PPCC president asserted that the days of the AAP government in Punjab were numbered as it was now on its last leg. Besides, he added, the party was in such a pitiable condition that it had to outsource its candidate from the Akali Dal, which has already been rejected by the people of Punjab.

"You can well imagine the plight of the AAP that it did not have anyone from within the party to fight the by-election and had to import it from a party that has been rejected by the people long back," he pointed out.

Advertisement

The PPCC president, while appealing to people to elect the Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj, promised that it will be the beginning of a new era for the progress and prosperity of Punjab.

"Let us make a beginning from Tarn Taran now and take it forward across Punjab by 2027," he appealed to the people.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts