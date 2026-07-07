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Home / Amritsar / AAP condemns removal of Khalra biopic ‘Satluj’

AAP condemns removal of Khalra biopic ‘Satluj’

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:57 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Punjab AAP chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal addresses mediapersons in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday strongly condemned the removal of the film “Satluj”, based on slain human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, from an OTT platform and called it a direct attack on freedom of expression.

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Addressing mediapersons, Punjab AAP’s chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central Government and demanded the immediate lifting of the ban on the film.

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He alleged that the BJP and Congress were “secretly working together”, claiming the film was removed to prevent younger generations from learning about alleged atrocities committed during Congress rule. He also accused the Shiromani Akali Dal of being “an equal partner” in the alleged conspiracy alongside the BJP and Congress.

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Criticising the Shiromani Akali Dal, Dhaliwal said Jaswant Singh Khalra himself had been associated with the party, yet the Badal family and its leadership never stood by him. Referring to a recent interview of Khalra’s wife, Bibi Paramjit Kaur Khalra, he said her account deeply affected him and described it as a “permanent blot” on the Akali Dal.

He alleged that Bibi Khalra had earlier sought help from then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, but was not assisted. He said Sukhbir Singh Badal should “hang his head in shame” over his father’s alleged conduct.

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Dhaliwal said the film portrays the “true story” of Punjab’s tragic past, which he claimed certain powers in Delhi were attempting to suppress.

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