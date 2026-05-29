AAP dominates Jandiala, Ramdas & Rayya civic elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a dominant performance in the civic body elections in Amritsar district by sweeping the municipal councils and nagar panchayats of Jandiala Guru, Ramdas and Rayya, besides securing a majority in the politically significant Majitha municipal council. The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) managed to win only a limited number of wards.

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Out of 15 wards in the Jandiala Guru municipal council, AAP won 11 seats, while two of its candidates had already been elected unopposed. Satinder Singh of AAP won from Ward No. 1, while SAD candidate Amanpreet Kaur emerged victorious from Ward No. 2. AAP candidates Avtar Singh, Kamaljit Kaur and Sarabjit Singh won Wards No. 3, 4 and 5, respectively.

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AAP candidates Narinder Singh and Nisha Malhotra won from Ward Nos. 7 and 8, respectively. Manjinder Singh secured Ward No. 9, Sunaina won Ward No. 10 and Gurmeet Kaur emerged victorious from Ward No. 11 for AAP. Congress candidate Partap Singh won Ward No. 12. However, AAP continued its dominance as Raj Kumar Malhotra won Ward No. 13, Manpreet Kaur secured Ward No. 14 and Amandeep Singh Virk emerged victorious from Ward No. 15.

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In the Ramdas municipal council elections, AAP secured an overwhelming majority by winning 11 wards. Kawaljit Kaur won Ward No. 1, Diljit Kumar emerged victorious from Ward No. 2 and Amandeep Kaur won Ward No. 3. Tarwinder Singh and Karajit Singh secured Wards No. 4 and 5, respectively. Rajiv Kumar Baggu won Ward No. 6, while Gurnit Kaur emerged victorious from Ward No. 7.

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Tarlochan Singh managed to win Ward No. 8, which remained the only setback for AAP in Ramdas. Paramjit Kaur won Ward No. 9, Garry Bhandari secured Ward No. 10 and Kanwaldeep Kaur emerged victorious from Ward No. 11 for AAP.

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In the Rayya nagar panchayat elections, AAP won 11 out of 13 wards. Congress candidate Jasbir Kaur won Ward No. 1, while AAP candidates Sarabjit Singh Mann, Amarveer Singh Azad and Sanjeev Kumar won Wards No. 2, 3 and 4, respectively. Congress candidate Prabhjot Kaur secured victory from Ward No. 5.

AAP candidate Sarabjit Singh won Ward No. 6. AAP candidates Neelam Rani, Rajinder Rikhi, Jyoti Bala, Sukhdev Singh, Rimpi Bhandari and Vishal Kumar emerged victorious from Wards No. 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, respectively. Sarabjit Kaur also secured Ward No. 13 for AAP.

In the keenly contested Majitha municipal council elections, AAP managed to secure a majority despite a tough challenge from the Shiromani Akali Dal. AAP won seven seats, while SAD secured six. AAP candidate Poonam won Ward No. 1 by a narrow margin of 10 votes. SAD candidate Sharanjit Kaur emerged victorious from Ward No. 2, while AAP’s Sukhmeet Kaur won Ward No. 3 by 26 votes.

SAD candidate Davinder Singh won Ward No. 4, while AAP candidate Sukhwinder Kaur secured victory from Ward No. 5. AAP candidates Udhy Singh and Nisha emerged victorious from Wards No. 6 and 7, respectively, while SAD candidate Narendra Nayyar won Ward No. 8. Bimla Wanti and Harvinder Singh of AAP won Wards No. 9 and 10, respectively. SAD candidates Jasbir Singh and Sukhwant Kaur secured Wards No. 11 and 12, while AAP candidate Rupa won Ward No. 13.

The results are being viewed as a major political boost for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Amritsar district ahead of future electoral battles. Party supporters celebrated the victories by distributing sweets and raising slogans in favour of the party leadership.