AAP gears up for Amritsar MC poll, holds meeting

Amritsar, September 24
The Aam Aadmi Party, which formed the government in state after receiving a big mandate in the assembly elections last year, is getting ready for the upcoming municipal elections. With this in mind, its local office-bearers held a meeting here on Sunday.
AAP district unit president Manish Agarwal said his party was fully prepared for the upcoming civic body polls and will go to the people with a list of works done by his government during one and a half years of its rule.
He said that while Opposition parties were victims of factionalism and policy paralysis, AAP workers, MLAs and office-bearers were completely united and ready to propagate party policies in every home. He claimed that his government was doing work at the grassroots level and that people would once again support AAP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas