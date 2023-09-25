AAP gears up for Amritsar MC poll, holds meeting

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 24

The Aam Aadmi Party, which formed the government in state after receiving a big mandate in the assembly elections last year, is getting ready for the upcoming municipal elections. With this in mind, its local office-bearers held a meeting here on Sunday.

AAP district unit president Manish Agarwal said his party was fully prepared for the upcoming civic body polls and will go to the people with a list of works done by his government during one and a half years of its rule.

He said that while Opposition parties were victims of factionalism and policy paralysis, AAP workers, MLAs and office-bearers were completely united and ready to propagate party policies in every home. He claimed that his government was doing work at the grassroots level and that people would once again support AAP.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP