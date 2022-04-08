AAP getting stronger: Five more Amritsar councillors join party

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 7

Five more councillors joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of state in-charge Jarnail Singh and Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu here on Thursday. Among these five councillors, three are heavy weight politicians in local politics.

Those who joined AAP include Avinash Jolly, Independent councillor from Ward Number 54, who was the deputy Mayor during the last SAD-BJP term; Jarnail Singh Dhot, councillor from Ward Number 54, who left the BJP and joined the AAP. He is the vice-president of BJP (urban) and a prominent face of the party. While Jeet Singh Bhatia, Congress councillor from Ward Number 30, was also a prominent face in the Congress, he had differences with Sidhu group as one of the Congress leaders allegedly attacked him. Jeet Singh Bhatia’s daughter-in-law had contested the Assembly election against Sidhu in 2017 elections after death of his son in an accident. Independent councillor Nisha Dhillon and Congress councillor Satnam Singh also joined the AAP.

Now, total 38 members, including five MLAs, have strengthened the AAP in the House.

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said: “Aam Aadmi Party’s family continues to grow in the state even after the elections and it has got a major boost, when councillors of BJP and Congress left their respective parties to join AAP.” Jarnail Singh, MLA Delhi and Punjab affairs in-charge, and Harchand Singh Barsat, party’s state general secretary, welcomed the new members.

Jarnail Singh, in-charge of Punjab affairs, said five councillors had left the Congress and the BJP to join AAP. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP is taking good decisions for the welfare of people of the state and the new government had launched a campaign to eradicate corruption. The decisions of the government are being warmly welcomed by people and that is the major reason that more people are continuously joining AAP,” Singh said.