AAP government surviving on Centre’s largesse, says BJP’s Raju

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

National secretary of the BJP, Jagmohan Singh Raju, yesterday flayed Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for his statement in the state Assembly lamenting the Centre’s discriminatory stand. Addressing media persons, Raju said that under a conspiracy by the Punjab and Delhi CMs, there is a plan to give Punjab’s water to Delhi and Rajasthan.

“The Modi government at the Centre is providing oxygen to Punjab by providing funds under various Central sponsored schemes and grant-in-aid,” he said.

BJP Amritsar Urban district president Harvinder Singh Sandhu, BJP district general secretary Manish Sharma, party leaders Salil Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Baldev Raj Bagga, Paramjit Singh Batra and Pawan Kumar Sharma were also present on the occasion.

