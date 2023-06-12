AAP govt adding to people’s financial burden, says Sukhbir Badal

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 11

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state for putting an unprecedented burden on the common man and farmers by repeatedly increasing VAT on petrol and diesel, including the latest hike which has made petrol and diesel amongst the costliest in the region.

Demanding an immediate withdrawal of the ‘arbitrary’ increase, the SAD president said the government should save money by putting the brakes on its advertising spend worth crores. “There won’t be any need to raise additional resources as is being asserted by the AAP government if it ends its reckless advertisements as well as publicity gimmicks,” he said.

Badal who was here to attend the bhog ceremony of senior SAD leader Harmeet Singh Sandhu’s father Surjit Singh Sandhu, said on the one hand, the government was claiming that it was giving 300 units free power but on the other, it had severely pruned several social welfare benefits. This only shows the nature of this government which is taxing the people. It is a true case of giving with one hand and taking back with two,” Badal asserted.

Badal also congratulated the ten students of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Mohali who have been commissioned into the armed forces on Saturday. Sukhbir Badal also lauded the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Preparatory Institute on the occasion.

Gurjit Singh Aujla, Congress MP from Amritsar, Bikram Singh Majithia, former minister and Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, AAP MLA from Tarn Taran, were among those who paid tributes to Surjit Singh Sandhu.