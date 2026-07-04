AAP govt continues welfare push as leaders intensify public outreach

Continuing its announcements on welfare initiatives, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab Government has approved the release of Rs 1,583 crore to strengthen social security for elderly and other vulnerable sections of society.

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Amritsar East MLA Jeevanjyot Kaur on Friday described the move as timely financial assistance for thousands of senior citizens and needy families across Punjab. She said the support was not merely financial aid but also a means to ensure dignity, security and respect for beneficiaries.

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The Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development has released the funds during the 2026-27 financial year to provide assistance to senior citizens, widows, destitute women, orphans and dependent children, and persons with disabilities.

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Addressing a public meeting in her constituency, the MLA said social security was not merely a budgetary provision for the Punjab Government but a commitment to the state’s vulnerable sections.

“The state government has earmarked a record Rs 6,131.91 crore for social security and welfare schemes during the current financial year. Through this budget, regular financial assistance is being provided to nearly 36 lakh beneficiaries across the state,” she said.

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She added that more than Rs 1,048 crore has been directly transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts under the Old Age Pension Scheme. In addition, over Rs 535 crore has been released under various social security schemes for widows, destitute women, orphans, dependent children and persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the state government has also announced an increase in the monthly honorarium for village sarpanches.

During a meeting held in Patiala on June 26, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that all village sarpanches would receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 from August 15.

Mann said previous governments had promised an honorarium of Rs 1,200 per month for sarpanches. After assuming office, the Mann-led government increased it to Rs 2,000, which will now be raised to Rs 10,000 per month.

Gurpartap Singh Sandhu, Chairman of the District Planning Committee, Amritsar, and president of the AAP’s Amritsar Rural unit, described the decision as a step towards strengthening the Panchayati Raj system while addressing a public meeting.