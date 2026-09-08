AAP govt failed to fill 2,500 BBMB posts: Former MP

Former Punjab BJP president and former MP Shwait Malik today questioned the Punjab government over vacancies in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), accusing the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government of failing to fill nearly 2,500 posts allocated to Punjab.

Malik said deploying police whenever a dispute arises was no substitute for strengthening Punjab’s institutional presence in the BBMB. “If Mann is serious about protecting Punjab’s water interests, why has his government allowed nearly 2,500 legitimate BBMB posts in Punjab’s quota to remain vacant for more than four years?” he asked at a media interaction attended by senior BJP leaders Salil Kapoor, Bakshi Ram Arora and others.

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Malik said Punjab’s weak representation in the BBMB was a result of administrative inaction. He claimed Haryana had created a separate BBMB cadre around 2021 and taken steps to fill its quota, strengthening its presence on the board. He said Mann had stated in October 2024 that Punjab was in the process of filling the vacant posts.